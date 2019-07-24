Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 9.75 N/A -2.49 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1028.97 N/A -4.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 42.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.4% and 59.2%. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.