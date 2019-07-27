Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 9.18 N/A -2.49 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.