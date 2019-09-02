Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and has 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 66.07% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.