Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 8.07 N/A -2.49 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 126.05% and its consensus target price is $27.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 76.3% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.