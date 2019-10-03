Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

This is a contrast between Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 159 -0.81 50.26M -9.74 0.00

Demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 247,286,921.46% -41.9% -39.2% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 31,534,696.95% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 98.75%. Insiders held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.