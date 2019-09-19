Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 98.77 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.3% and 69.6% respectively. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.