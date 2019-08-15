Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.31 N/A -2.49 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 943.41 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 76.3% and 36.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.