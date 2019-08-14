Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

This is a contrast between Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.62 N/A -2.49 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.37 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 23.1%. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.