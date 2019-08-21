Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 9.82 N/A -2.49 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.34 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 64.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.