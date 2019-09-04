Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.10 N/A -12.75 0.00

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.'s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, BeiGene Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.

Recommendations and Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 41.20% and its average target price is $205.5.

Institutional investors owned 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene Ltd. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.