Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Since Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 11.44 N/A -2.49 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 22.87 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.4% and 0.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.