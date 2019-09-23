Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

As Biotechnology companies, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18.9, while its potential upside is 1.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 0%. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.