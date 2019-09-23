Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.