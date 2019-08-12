Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Since Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.36 N/A -2.49 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 average price target and a 1,748.74% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.