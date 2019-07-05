Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Reaches $5.40 After 7.00% Down Move; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 61 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 50 trimmed and sold holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 25.07 million shares, down from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 31 Increased: 41 New Position: 20.

The stock of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 59,566 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 27.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 21/05/2018 – Stanford Researchers Presented Results from an Exploratory Study of Serlopitant for the Treatment of Chronic Itch in Epidermoly; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros. Adds Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Exits ImmunoGen: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 Menlo Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.80; 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS – CO’S PARTNERS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF SERLOPITANT IN JAPAN, INFORMED DECISION TO HALT JAPANESE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SERLOPITANT; 08/04/2018 – Buy into the Menlo #IPO, stay for the hangover — $MNLO. An ugly run of news for newly public biotechs. Will it chill investors?; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.72; 09/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 08/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Announces Results from a Phase 2 Trial of Serlopitant for Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis; 24/04/2018 – MENLO SAYS JT TORII HAS INDICATED THEY ARE REEVALUATING THEIR SERLOPITANT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM BASED UPON EVOLVING COMMERCIAL CONSIDERATIONS IN JAPANThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $127.10M company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $5.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MNLO worth $8.90 million less.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 79,664 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $359.89 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It has a 60.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.82 million activity.

Analysts await Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FRGI’s profit will be $6.57M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for 3.79 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 991,474 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has 1.56% invested in the company for 373,527 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.85% in the stock. Moon Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 97,955 shares.

Analysts await Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-0.81 actual EPS reported by Menlo Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% negative EPS growth.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $127.10 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.