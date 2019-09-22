Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Reaches $4.76 After 3.00% Down Move; Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) Sentiment Is 0.88

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 7 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold positions in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.92 million shares, down from 1.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

The stock of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 147,130 shares traded or 157.13% up from the average. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 52.45% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 08/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC -STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY OR KEY SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.72; 08/04/2018 – $MNLO Phase 2 Trial of Serlopitant for Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis #FAIL; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros. Adds Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Exits ImmunoGen: 13F; 28/03/2018 Menlo Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.80; 21/05/2018 – Stanford Researchers Presented Results from an Exploratory Study of Serlopitant for the Treatment of Chronic ltch in Epidermolysis Bullosa Patients lndicating Reduction in ltch with Serlopitant Treatment; 09/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.80; 08/04/2018 – Buy into the Menlo #IPO, stay for the hangover — $MNLO. An ugly run of news for newly public biotechs. Will it chill investors?; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – LOWERING ITS OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $68.0 MLN TO $78.0 MLNThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $114.02M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $4.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MNLO worth $3.42M less.

Analysts await Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.79 EPS, down 41.07% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by Menlo Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.49% negative EPS growth.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.02 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.

More notable recent Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Menlo Therapeutics to Present at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Menlo Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:MNLO) 42% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Menlo Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: MNLO shares against Menlo Therapeutics Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Menlo Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cuba says facing acute fuel shortage due to U.S. sanctions – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EU stresses support for Cuba even as U.S. hikes sanctions – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Treasury says Cuba remittances cap won’t apply to private sector – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cuba asks Canada to help end U.S. sanctions on Venezuela – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,345 activity.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 2.54% of its portfolio in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. for 1.05 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 145,932 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.21% invested in the company for 464,028 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,661 shares.