Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) EPS Estimated At $-0.84; ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SH (ICHIF) Shorts Increased By 4.29%

ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ICHIF) had an increase of 4.29% in short interest. ICHIF’s SI was 2.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.29% from 2.33 million shares previously. It closed at $3.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report $-0.84 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 32,068 shares traded. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 52.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros. Adds Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Exits ImmunoGen: 13F; 08/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Announces Results from a Phase 2 Trial of Serlopitant for Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis; 08/04/2018 – $MNLO Phase 2 Trial of Serlopitant for Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis #FAIL; 09/04/2018 – Watch out below — $MNLO; 21/05/2018 – Stanford Researchers Presented Results from an Exploratory Study of Serlopitant for the Treatment of Chronic ltch in Epidermolysis Bullosa Patients lndicating Reduction in ltch with Serlopitant Treatment; 09/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC – BASED UPON COMMUNICATION WITH JT TORII, CO EXPECTS JT TORII LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SERLOPITANT WILL ULTIMATELY BE TERMINATED; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.72; 28/03/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.80; 28/03/2018 Menlo Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.80

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.68 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.

Ichigo Inc. owns and operates real estate properties in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The firm manages J-REIT and private equity real estate funds; and develops small-and mid-size assets and ground leases. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires, manages, leases, and sells real estate properties; and manages wholesale market properties and shopping mall properties.