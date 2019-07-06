Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) EPS Estimated At $-0.84; Hanmi Financial Has 1.1 Sentiment

Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 54 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 49 cut down and sold equity positions in Hanmi Financial Corp. The funds in our database now own: 27.44 million shares, down from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hanmi Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 41 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report $-0.84 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 59,566 shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 27.28% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 09/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – The Hangover: Part 1 $MNLO -51%; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – LOWERING ITS OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $68.0 MLN TO $78.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Stanford Researchers Presented Results from an Exploratory Study of Serlopitant for the Treatment of Chronic Itch in Epidermoly; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros. Adds Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Exits ImmunoGen: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Stanford Researchers Presented Results from an Exploratory Study of Serlopitant for the Treatment of Chronic ltch in Epidermolysis Bullosa Patients lndicating Reduction in ltch with Serlopitant Treatment; 08/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC -STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY OR KEY SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – MENLO SAYS JT TORII HAS INDICATED THEY ARE REEVALUATING THEIR SERLOPITANT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM BASED UPON EVOLVING COMMERCIAL CONSIDERATIONS IN JAPAN; 08/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O -SERLOPITANT WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 09/05/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.72

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $127.10 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.

Analysts await Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAFC’s profit will be $15.77 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hanmi Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 77,450 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) has declined 19.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Internal Rate of Return on Transaction Will Be in Excess of 20%; 22/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation for 167,675 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 577,350 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 353,292 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 75,000 shares.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $696.81 million. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing.