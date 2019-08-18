Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 8.07 N/A -2.49 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 117.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.3% and 34.9% respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%. Competitively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.