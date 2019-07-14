Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 11.63 N/A -2.49 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.