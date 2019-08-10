Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Contrasting side by side

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.36 N/A -2.49 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 108.91 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 100.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 61.6%. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.