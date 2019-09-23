Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparison side by side

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 1933.39 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Table 2 shows us Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

The Current Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 8.5%. Insiders owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

On 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.