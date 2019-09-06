Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $21.8, with potential upside of 32.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.