Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.90% -39.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.