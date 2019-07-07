Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Contrasting side by side

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 12.53 N/A -2.49 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.4% and 0%. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.