Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 250,635,828.10% -41.9% -39.2% Genprex Inc. 661,830,357.14% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.3% and 13.1% respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.1%. Comparatively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.