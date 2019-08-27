Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Contrasting side by side

Both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53581.91 N/A -1.16 0.00

Demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.