Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.