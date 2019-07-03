Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 13.67 N/A -2.49 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 137.88 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.83 consensus target price and a 28.19% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.4% and 0%. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.