Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

Both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 11.56 N/A -2.49 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.