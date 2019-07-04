Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Analysts See $-0.84 EPS; Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ)’s Sentiment Is 0.74

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 14 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 19 decreased and sold their positions in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 8.39 million shares, down from 8.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report $-0.84 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.81 EPS previously, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 46,804 shares traded. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has declined 27.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MNLO News: 08/04/2018 – Buy into the Menlo #IPO, stay for the hangover — $MNLO. An ugly run of news for newly public biotechs. Will it chill investors?; 08/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MNLO.O -SERLOPITANT WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 08/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Announces Results from a Phase 2 Trial of Serlopitant for Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis; 08/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC -STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY OR KEY SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 09/04/2018 – The Hangover: Part 1 $MNLO -51%; 09/04/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS – CO’S PARTNERS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF SERLOPITANT IN JAPAN, INFORMED DECISION TO HALT JAPANESE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SERLOPITANT; 24/04/2018 – MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC – BASED UPON COMMUNICATION WITH JT TORII, CO EXPECTS JT TORII LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SERLOPITANT WILL ULTIMATELY BE TERMINATED; 09/05/2018 – Menlo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros. Adds Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Exits ImmunoGen: 13F

Terril Brothers Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund for 843,227 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 508,632 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 59,004 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 716,773 shares.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 40,861 shares traded. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) has declined 12.58% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The company has market cap of $346.50 million. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $131.80 million. The firm has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough.