Menlo Advisors Upped By $644,299 Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake; Ra Capital Management Cut Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Holding By $16.00 Million

Menlo Advisors Llc increased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menlo Advisors Llc acquired 5,911 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The Menlo Advisors Llc holds 52,694 shares with $5.80 million value, up from 46,783 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 152,993 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)’s stock declined 56.46%. The Ra Capital Management Llc holds 8.66 million shares with $70.49M value, down from 10.66 million last quarter. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals now has $331.26 million valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 785,825 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Busboys and Poets to open in Columbia – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $14’s average target is 344.44% above currents $3.15 stock price. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 2.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,710 activity. On Tuesday, March 12 ASELAGE STEVE bought $16,600 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 2,000 shares.

