Menlo Advisors Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lowered by $1.89 Million Its Position

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity Still Dominates as a Massive Risk for Major Corporations – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 0.72% or 1.58 million shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,047 shares. Amp Cap Limited has 2.09M shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 73,857 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 387,485 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 807,109 shares stake. Atlas Browninc owns 16,157 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Frontier Management has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Heartland Consultants invested in 8,844 shares. 598,234 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Roberts Glore Il stated it has 61,944 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Founders Finance Secs Lc holds 0.35% or 19,478 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Smart TVs Are the Most Important Front in the Platform Wars – Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Co invested in 3.7% or 4,496 shares. 2 were reported by Transamerica Fincl Inc. 41,928 are owned by Columbus Circle Invsts. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 450 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 34,065 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 462 shares. America First Investment Advisors Limited reported 0.01% stake. Australia-based Vgi has invested 15.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,010 shares in its portfolio. 4,172 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Signature Estate & Invest Lc has 1.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,195 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability holds 78,821 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 4.39% or 3,997 shares.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc M Us (NYSE:M) by 28,700 shares to 263,100 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 814,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp Sina Us (NASDAQ:SINA).