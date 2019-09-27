Menlo Advisors Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Decreased by $2.43 Million as Stock Price Declined; Federated Investors Lifted Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $10.89 Million as Stock Price Declined

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 112,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 215,610 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05M, up from 103,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 1.66M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 9.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09B for 16.54 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2.83M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 254,923 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 181,057 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 156,747 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,150 shares. S&Co holds 1.27% or 211,992 shares. Diligent Investors Llc stated it has 33,739 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 107,866 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W & Company New York has 2.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kingfisher Capital Lc holds 1.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 45,957 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.98% or 6.97 million shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Com has 1.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,765 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluefin Trading Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 18,110 shares. First Personal Finance holds 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 100,630 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,110 shares to 599,940 shares, valued at $83.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.60M shares, and cut its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

