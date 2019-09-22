Menlo Advisors Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Cut by $2.43 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Upped Its Holding by $3.22 Million

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock Corporation owns 197,024 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carlson has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,088 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 1.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 18.93 million shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd holds 2.80M shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 1.04M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17.69 million shares. Brick Kyle Assocs holds 4,025 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Lc holds 1.26% or 7.54M shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 303.21M are owned by Blackrock. Aviva Public Limited invested in 2.69 million shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 216,395 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt invested 5.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Partners Limited invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chickasaw Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,675 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 7.24M shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 199,823 shares. Advsrs Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 47,561 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd owns 38,937 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.76% or 65,549 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 92,345 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,213 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 1.43% or 47,930 shares. Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 25,854 shares. Kames Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.97 million shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Blackhill holds 394,926 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. First Long Island Llc has 409,552 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. The Vermont-based M Kraus & Co has invested 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).