Menlo Advisors Raised Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $644,299; Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Declined While Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Trimmed Its Position by $435,575

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 141,154 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 79,818 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.83 million shares. The California-based Miracle Mile has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 106,617 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory reported 376,393 shares. Nomura has 331,196 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Schaller Grp Inc holds 21,935 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 426,500 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 105,847 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Commerce Mn. American accumulated 0% or 772 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc owns 8,903 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability has 9,253 shares. Cls Invests has 185 shares. Villere St Denis J & Commerce Ltd Com accumulated 647,478 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,622 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,337 shares. Shelton reported 2,305 shares. Moreover, Interocean Cap Ltd Co has 1.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Plancorp Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,172 shares. Whalerock Point Prns holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,539 shares. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 3,353 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 40,528 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,583 shares. Jnba Financial has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chemung Canal Tru Communications holds 0.15% or 6,653 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 2.33M shares.