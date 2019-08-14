Menlo Advisors Raised Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Position by $644,299; Oakwood Capital Management Position in Visa (V) Lowered by $2.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $127.21. About 59,017 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $173.83. About 2.95M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Real Management Ser Limited Liability Company invested in 3.38% or 48,910 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 34,540 shares. Baillie Gifford And Com has invested 0.21% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca invested in 0.93% or 9,060 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) holds 472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset holds 0.27% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 3,272 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 2,270 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Seabridge Investment Ltd Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 46,102 shares. Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 21 shares. Ar Asset Management stated it has 4,100 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 334,346 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 7,344 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares Tru stated it has 8 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

