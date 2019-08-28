Menlo Advisors Raised Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) as Stock Price Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased by $741,000 Its Holding

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $127.76. About 44,947 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $227.1. About 2.50 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares to 236,500 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).