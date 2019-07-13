Menlo Advisors Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has Increased as Shares Rose; National Grid Plc (NGG) Shares Declined While Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered by $752,840 Its Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 390,091 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID SAYS CHIEF FINL OFFICER LEAVING CO; 12/04/2018 – New National Study Reveals the Need to Educate About Tattoo Removal Options; 12/04/2018 – National Grid Finance Costs Expected to Benefit From Gains of c.GBP60M; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Sale Will Allow Rebalance to a Portfolio That Delivers Asset Growth of 5%-7%; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Pact for Potential Sale of 25% of Cadent Gas; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Quadgas HoldCo Limited is the Holding Co for Cadent Gas Limited; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT UP 4% TO £3.5BN; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Has Entered Into a Pact For Potential Sale of 25% Stake in Quadgas HoldCo Limited; 17/05/2018 – National Grid Expects Good Performance to Continue in US Business; 04/05/2018 – National Grid Names Andy Agg Interim CFO

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares to 164,776 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

