Menlo Advisors Maintains Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Varian Med Sys (VAR) Market Value Declined While Amg Funds Has Decreased by $462,339 Its Stake

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 1.09 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 376 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Prudential has 85,670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Motco has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Willis Invest Counsel reported 0.48% stake. Security National holds 8,000 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust Comm has 0.07% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,650 shares. Moreover, Twin has 0.14% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 19,910 shares. Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.06% or 148,990 shares. Btim Corp owns 210,692 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 1.69% or 1.39M shares. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,572 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83M for 21.10 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

