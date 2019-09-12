Menlo Advisors Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $2.43 Million; Share Price Declined; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Lowered by $305,000 Its Position

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $62.7 lastly. It is down 0.01% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 4.22 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 866,732 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 11.68M shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miles reported 15,280 shares stake. Ironwood Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,748 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,945 shares. 6,988 are held by Aviance Limited Liability Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,184 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,755 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has 2.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co accumulated 197,659 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 749,169 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 135,866 shares. Moreover, Clear Street Markets Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,600 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) At US$62.67? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.09% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 8,983 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,612 shares. Northern holds 367,474 shares. 28,760 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability. North Run LP has 8.19% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). G2 Inv Mngmt Lc holds 1.08% or 55,600 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors stated it has 150,651 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Stanley holds 0.28% or 18,996 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs, Korea-based fund reported 28,954 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,003 shares. Geode Capital Ltd holds 387,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 98,179 shares or 0.19% of the stock.