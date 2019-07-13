Menlo Advisors Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) Has Lifted by $644,299; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Stake in Marchex (MCHX) by $3.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 201,735 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 74,211 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 5,577 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 8,903 shares. 14,817 were reported by Los Angeles Management And Equity. Ami Mngmt holds 34,547 shares or 2% of its portfolio. 6,201 are owned by Veritable Lp. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.15% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Legal General Group Pcl has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 142 shares or 0% of the stock. Grand Jean Cap Management invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Synovus Financial holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest holds 2,932 shares.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Howard Hughes Corp.’s Earnings Surge on Strong Land Sales – Motley Fool” published on November 06, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Bill Ackman’s 2018 Pershing Square Annual Letter – GuruFocus.com” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 224,169 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 0% stake. Concourse Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 138,744 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 102,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2.09 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 398,790 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc invested in 0% or 99,187 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 20,590 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 650 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 66,464 were accumulated by Lyon Street Limited Liability Com. Jefferies Limited Liability invested in 23,800 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.01% or 85,155 shares.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.