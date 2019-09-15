Menlo Advisors Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Cut by $2.43 Million; Credit Agricole S A Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lifted by $5.90 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 109,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 718,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.32M, up from 609,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James Assocs Lc accumulated 58,220 shares. Ls Limited Com holds 138,016 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.87M shares. 543,452 were accumulated by Atwood And Palmer. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Torray Limited Liability Corp has 2.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 388,876 shares. Mondrian Prtn Ltd reported 2.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 40,151 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest holds 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,788 shares. Westwood Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 49,039 shares. Jnba Advsr owns 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21,310 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 28,519 shares. Srb holds 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8,764 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 26,320 shares to 44,423 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,536 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

