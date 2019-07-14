Menlo Advisors Has Upped Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $644,299; Market Value Declined; National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Stock Price Rose While Pggm Investments Cut by $111.99 Million Its Position

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 201,735 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 75.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 673,851 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.33M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 1.08M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 0.01% or 10,321 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 6,183 shares. 2,932 are held by First Republic Invest Incorporated. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.27% or 3,272 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,878 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Profund Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,251 shares. 2,278 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Becker accumulated 410,388 shares. Moreover, Consulta Ltd has 6.55% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 600,000 shares. Grand Jean Cap Inc holds 1.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 26,667 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 387,370 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 462,120 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 70,475 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd holds 0% or 50 shares. 10,739 are owned by Bokf Na. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 5,469 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 37,900 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Suntrust Banks reported 9,075 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 47,911 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 19,936 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jnba Advisors reported 279 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Two Sigma Securities Limited Co has 3,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.62M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 1.18M shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $123.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp Com New (NYSE:DRE) by 7.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc Com.