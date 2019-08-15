Menlo Advisors Has Raised Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $644,299; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While First National Trust Co Has Trimmed by $388,128 Its Stake

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 69,044 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 72,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18M shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $128.31. About 220,364 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,862 shares to 22,804 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,843 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 19,606 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested in 0.59% or 3.11 million shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests reported 3,903 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 10,474 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 620,475 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks. Caxton Associate LP holds 1.28% or 84,648 shares. Hamel holds 69,388 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 7,063 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 15,616 shares in its portfolio. 10.60 million are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Notis stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Everence Mngmt owns 1.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 59,943 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.14M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.64% or 1.10M shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,100 shares. First Manhattan owns 138,746 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Lc has invested 1.24% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Lederer Associates Inv Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 9,060 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited owns 2,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,553 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,836 shares stake. Barclays Public Lc reported 5,577 shares. Schaller Investment has invested 1.79% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Northern Tru accumulated 244,709 shares. Legal And General Plc has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Seizert Capital Prtnrs invested in 1.9% or 385,078 shares. St James Invest Ltd Liability has 205,766 shares.