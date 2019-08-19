Menlo Advisors Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Harley Davidson (HOG) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 149 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 155 sold and reduced equity positions in Harley Davidson Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 144.16 million shares, up from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harley Davidson Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 121 Increased: 98 New Position: 51.

Menlo Advisors Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 50.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menlo Advisors Llc acquired 16,645 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Menlo Advisors Llc holds 49,915 shares with $5.54M value, up from 33,270 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $243.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct)

The stock increased 2.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.31M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.71M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. for 4.24 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 3.28 million shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 1.97% invested in the company for 96,665 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 82,306 shares.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $155.44’s average target is 14.97% above currents $135.2 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report.