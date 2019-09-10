Menlo Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $1.85 Million; As U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Decreased Position

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 19,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 137,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 157,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 4.89 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 12.26 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America by 359 shares to 25,738 shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 168,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.