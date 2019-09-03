Menlo Advisors Has Lifted Howard Hughes (HHC) Position; As Visa Cl A (V) Market Value Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $557,856

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 169,857 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 122,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11M, up from 118,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $179.8. About 3.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Howard Hughes gets $250M loan for Seaport redevelopment – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes hires bankers to explore options; shares +16% – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/30 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 152,704 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd owns 2,239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 331,196 are owned by Nomura Incorporated. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited Co invested in 6.44 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Becker Cap Management Incorporated has 1.67% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 410,388 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 3,729 shares. Levin Strategies Lp has invested 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cls Investments Limited Liability Company reported 185 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Hsbc Holdg Plc invested in 0% or 3,391 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 14,817 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Com Ct invested in 1.55% or 424,200 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 12,610 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Mad River Investors reported 83,112 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares to 77,550 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,200 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.