Menlo Advisors Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $1.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; Equitec Specialists Upped Stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by $2.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 389,615 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $937,125 were sold by Hirons Michael L.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 10,500 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 6,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,900 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties Gets A New Tenant – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties +1.4% after Q1 beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “This REIT Just Hit a 2-Year High — Is It Still a Buy? – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Sensible Income Strategy For This Market With Arturo Neto (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR: The Dip Is Filling In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hulu Now Has “Clarity” Under Disney Control, Plans to Bet Big on Original Content – Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Disney’s U.S. Subscribers Outnumber Netflix by 2024? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

