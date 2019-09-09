Menlo Advisors Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $1.85 Million; As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stock Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Its Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 165,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 157,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 206,591 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 3.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 150,629 shares to 215,073 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 56,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,466 shares, and cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

